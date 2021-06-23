 
Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback photo in wake of England's game

David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham seemed to be very excited for England's game against the Czech Republic as she expressed her feelings by sharing a mesmerising photo of her old days.

The 47-year-old fashion designer, who shares four children with former football player David Beckham, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her stoney-faced throwback picture to entertain fans ahead of England's game.

"Really excited for tonight's game @england... (quality football content)," The fashion sensation captioned the funny throwback.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer, formerly known as the ultimate WAG of the 2000s, posted a photo of her younger self looking extremely unamused as she covered her face with giant sunglasses at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

Dressed in a pair of mini white shorts and a red tank top, David Beckham's sweetheart had her hand placed on her face as she watched what seemed like an uninteresting game to her.

England is playing against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium tonight and Victoria and her footballer husband Beckham seemed ready to enjoy the game.

