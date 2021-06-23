Prince Harry might bring Archie with him to UK as a way ‘to extend olive branch’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie hasn’t returned to the United Kingdom since he left last year.



It looks like that might change soon as reports reveal that the Duke of Sussex might bring back his and Meghan’s son as a way to pacify the situation back home amidst mounting tensions.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe spoke to Closer magazine and said: "From what I've heard from reliable royal sources, Harry will return for his mother's statue unveiling. He's thought to be planning on staying at Frogmore [his former home with Meghan], and he'll obviously have to quarantine.”

"But he won't be alone - there's strong reason to believe that Archie will be with him. I think Archie coming would be a great diffuser of the situation. And the decision to bring him could be the very first sign of guilt from Harry,” shared the writer.

"I think he still believes that what he and Meghan did was the right thing - but bringing Archie back would be an olive branch of some sort a definite sign that he's looking to call a truth over what's happened recently. It could help heal a lot of hurt,” he added.