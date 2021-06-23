 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry might bring Archie with him to UK as a way ‘to extend olive branch’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie hasn’t returned to the United Kingdom since he left last year.

It looks like that might change soon as reports reveal that the Duke of Sussex might bring back his and Meghan’s son as a way to pacify the situation back home amidst mounting tensions.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe spoke to Closer magazine and said: "From what I've heard from reliable royal sources, Harry will return for his mother's statue unveiling. He's thought to be planning on staying at Frogmore [his former home with Meghan], and he'll obviously have to quarantine.”

"But he won't be alone - there's strong reason to believe that Archie will be with him. I think Archie coming would be a great diffuser of the situation. And the decision to bring him could be the very first sign of guilt from Harry,” shared the writer.

"I think he still believes that what he and Meghan did was the right thing - but bringing Archie back would be an olive branch of some sort a definite sign that he's looking to call a truth over what's happened recently. It could help heal a lot of hurt,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler’s manager gives positive update on his cancer

‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler’s manager gives positive update on his cancer

Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts

Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts
Katie Price slammed by a troll for 'leaving' Harvey in UK to get liposuction in Turkey

Katie Price slammed by a troll for 'leaving' Harvey in UK to get liposuction in Turkey
Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback photo in wake of England's game

Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback photo in wake of England's game
Senior royal’s comment about skin colour wasn’t about Harry, Meghan’s son

Senior royal’s comment about skin colour wasn’t about Harry, Meghan’s son
James Corden in trouble as his critics rile up to protest racist show segment

James Corden in trouble as his critics rile up to protest racist show segment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive flak for their move to register domains in Lilibet Diana's name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive flak for their move to register domains in Lilibet Diana's name
Giorgio Armani ends Milan Fashion Week after Covid constraints

Giorgio Armani ends Milan Fashion Week after Covid constraints
Disney ropes in Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Steven Spielberg film

Disney ropes in Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Steven Spielberg film
Vin Diesel opens up on feud with Dwayne Johnson on Fast & Furious set

Vin Diesel opens up on feud with Dwayne Johnson on Fast & Furious set
Man in Love leads China s box office

Man in Love leads China s box office

Latest

view all