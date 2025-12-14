Kaia Gerber, Lewis Pullman don’t hold back on PDA during day out

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman share a sweet PDA moment while out and about on a casual day out.

Cindy Crawfored and Rande Gerber’s daughter was spotted holding hands with her 32-year-old beau as they showed off their love for each other.

During the daytime outing in Los Angeles, the model and actress and the Thunderbolts* star were first seen locking hands before driving away in a Porsche convertible together.

On her Friday, December 12, the 24-year-old fashionista was seen sporting blue jeans, paired with black top whose sleeves were curled up.

She added a pop of colour to her outfit with a green scarf wrapped around her neck.

Pullman, meanwhile, matched his attire with his love interest. He was bundled up in a black top and blue jeans.

For the unversed, the two were romantically linked in January, when they were spotted cosying up at the Top Gun: Maverick star's birthday party.

Their intimate interaction came to light just weeks after Gerber’s split from Austin Butler.

Further fueling the romance rumours, the Saturday Night actress was later spotted with the Avengers: Doomsday actor in Italy over the summer at the Venice Film Festival, where his movie with Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee, premiered.

Gerber and the son of Bill Pullman were then seen exchanging smooches during a PDA-packed date night.