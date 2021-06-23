 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck to ask Jennifer Lopez to marry him next month on her birthday: insider

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

It looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

According to the latest hearsay on the love birds, the Batman star is getting ready to pop the big question in front of the Hustlers actor very soon as their rekindled romance heats up.

An insider close to Bennifer spoke to Closer magazine and said that Affleck is planning to go down on his knees next month on Lopez’s 52nd birthday on July 24.

"Ben wants to give long-lasting love another shot and is planning a romantic proposal on the singer's 52nd birthday on 24 July,” said the source.

The couple was previously engaged as well back in 2002 when Affleck had proposed with a massive 6.1 carat pink diamond engagement ring only two months after they started dating.

The two had to call off their engagement as they blamed press intrusion for the reason behind their breakup. 

More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne opens up about ‘shaming herself’ in the past for who she was

Cara Delevingne opens up about ‘shaming herself’ in the past for who she was
‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler’s manager gives positive update on his cancer

‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler’s manager gives positive update on his cancer

Britney Spears expressed serious opposition to conservatorship: report

Britney Spears expressed serious opposition to conservatorship: report
Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts

Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts
Katie Price slammed by a troll for 'leaving' Harvey in UK to get liposuction in Turkey

Katie Price slammed by a troll for 'leaving' Harvey in UK to get liposuction in Turkey
Prince Harry might bring Archie with him to UK as a way ‘to extend olive branch’

Prince Harry might bring Archie with him to UK as a way ‘to extend olive branch’
Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback photo in wake of England's game

Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback photo in wake of England's game
Senior royal’s comment about skin colour wasn’t about Harry, Meghan’s son

Senior royal’s comment about skin colour wasn’t about Harry, Meghan’s son
James Corden in trouble as his critics rile up to protest racist show segment

James Corden in trouble as his critics rile up to protest racist show segment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive flak for their move to register domains in Lilibet Diana's name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive flak for their move to register domains in Lilibet Diana's name
Giorgio Armani ends Milan Fashion Week after Covid constraints

Giorgio Armani ends Milan Fashion Week after Covid constraints

Latest

view all