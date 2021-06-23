Ben Affleck to ask Jennifer Lopez to marry him next month on her birthday: insider

It looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ready to take their relationship to the next level.



According to the latest hearsay on the love birds, the Batman star is getting ready to pop the big question in front of the Hustlers actor very soon as their rekindled romance heats up.

An insider close to Bennifer spoke to Closer magazine and said that Affleck is planning to go down on his knees next month on Lopez’s 52nd birthday on July 24.

"Ben wants to give long-lasting love another shot and is planning a romantic proposal on the singer's 52nd birthday on 24 July,” said the source.

The couple was previously engaged as well back in 2002 when Affleck had proposed with a massive 6.1 carat pink diamond engagement ring only two months after they started dating.

The two had to call off their engagement as they blamed press intrusion for the reason behind their breakup.