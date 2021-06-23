Trump ridiculed over reports of probe against comedy shows mocking him

Trump wanted to launch an investigation into Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and multiple other shows

American comedian and media personality Jimmy Kimmel has taken a dig at former president of the United States Donald Trump.

According to a recent report by the Daily Beast, Trump wanted to launch an investigation into Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and multiple other shows which ridiculed the Republican president.

Mocking the move, Kimmel termed him ‘President Snowflake’ and said: “Can you imagine that? President Snowflake asked to send the authorities in to stop us from making fun of him.”

“He can’t take a joke. He can make one. In fact, he’s made several: Eric, Ivanka, Don Jr. But he cannot take a joke,” said Kimmel.

The report was denied by Trump, who often published charged tweets against the aforementioned shows during his tenure as president.