 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Trump ridiculed over reports of probe against comedy shows mocking him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Trump wanted to launch an investigation into Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and multiple other shows
Trump wanted to launch an investigation into Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and multiple other shows

American comedian and media personality Jimmy Kimmel has taken a dig at former president of the United States Donald Trump.

According to a recent report by the Daily Beast, Trump wanted to launch an investigation into Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and multiple other shows which ridiculed the Republican president.

Mocking the move, Kimmel termed him ‘President Snowflake’ and said: “Can you imagine that? President Snowflake asked to send the authorities in to stop us from making fun of him.”

“He can’t take a joke. He can make one. In fact, he’s made several: Eric, Ivanka, Don Jr. But he cannot take a joke,” said Kimmel.

The report was denied by Trump, who often published charged tweets against the aforementioned shows during his tenure as president. 

More From Entertainment:

'Desperate and tacky': Meghan and Harry blasted over Lilibet's domain fiasco

'Desperate and tacky': Meghan and Harry blasted over Lilibet's domain fiasco
Jamie Spears controlled even the cabinet colours of Britney Spears

Jamie Spears controlled even the cabinet colours of Britney Spears

Prince Philip was anxious about Meghan, Harry feud with royals before death

Prince Philip was anxious about Meghan, Harry feud with royals before death

Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships

Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships
Chris Brown allegedly hit a woman during argument: LAPD

Chris Brown allegedly hit a woman during argument: LAPD

Selena Gomez shares details about her battles with anxiety and depression

Selena Gomez shares details about her battles with anxiety and depression

Ben Affleck to ask Jennifer Lopez to marry him next month on her birthday: insider

Ben Affleck to ask Jennifer Lopez to marry him next month on her birthday: insider

Cara Delevingne opens up about ‘shaming herself’ in the past for who she was

Cara Delevingne opens up about ‘shaming herself’ in the past for who she was
‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler’s manager gives positive update on his cancer

‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler’s manager gives positive update on his cancer

Britney Spears expressed serious opposition to conservatorship: report

Britney Spears expressed serious opposition to conservatorship: report
Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts

Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts

Latest

view all