World's largest cargo plane lands in Karachi once again

KARACHI: The world's largest cargo plane Antonov N225 Maria has reached Karachi again today (Wednesday).



Flight ADB 3859 landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi at 11:27am.

According to aviation sources, Antonov N225 Maria landed at the Jinnah International Airport for the first time on April 20, 2018.

With 6 turbophone engines, it is by far the largest and heaviest aircraft ever built. The maximum take-off weight of this aircraft of Ukrainian registration UR-82060 is 640 tonnes.

The Antonov N225 Maria, a 32-year-old strategic aircraft, made its maiden flight in December 1988.