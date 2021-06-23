BLACKPINK announce first-ever movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'

BLACKPINK announces first-ever movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'

BLACKPINK fans, rejoice!

The famous K-pop girl band has announced blockbuster news ahead of their fifth anniversary.

The group is blessing up summer with its first-ever feature film titled BLACKPINK The Movie as it celebrates its special "4+1" project.

Featuring the names of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé's at the bottom, YG entertainment has dropped its first teaser poster for the fans.

"BLACKPINK THE MOVIE Coming Soon August 2021," BLACKPINK's official Instagram account captioned alongside the poster.



