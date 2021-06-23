 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK announce first-ever movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

BLACKPINK announces first-ever movie: Coming Soon August 2021
BLACKPINK announces first-ever movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'

BLACKPINK fans, rejoice!

The famous K-pop girl band has announced blockbuster news ahead of their fifth anniversary.

The group is blessing up summer with its first-ever feature film titled  BLACKPINK The Movie as it celebrates its special "4+1" project.

Featuring the names of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé's at the bottom,  YG entertainment has dropped its first teaser poster for the fans.

"BLACKPINK THE MOVIE Coming Soon August 2021," BLACKPINK's official Instagram account captioned alongside the poster.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran in hot waters over new development on his mega estate

Ed Sheeran in hot waters over new development on his mega estate

Gigi Hadid sends love to brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday

Gigi Hadid sends love to brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday
Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin slam family court system, claiming its ‘sexist’ against men

Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin slam family court system, claiming its ‘sexist’ against men
‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Trailer released for controversial Sussex film

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Trailer released for controversial Sussex film
Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Sophia Bush touches on why she keeps her personal life under wraps

Sophia Bush touches on why she keeps her personal life under wraps

Meghan and Harry not able to shun royal ties whether they 'like it or not'

Meghan and Harry not able to shun royal ties whether they 'like it or not'
Disney rejected Michael Jackson’s request of contributing to ‘Notre Dame’ OST

Disney rejected Michael Jackson’s request of contributing to ‘Notre Dame’ OST
Michael B. Jordan apologises over allegations of cultural appropriation

Michael B. Jordan apologises over allegations of cultural appropriation
Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Prince Harry, William gearing up for showdown ahead of first meeting in months

Prince Harry, William gearing up for showdown ahead of first meeting in months
Dua Lipa waxes poetic about Anwar Hadid in heartfelt birthday tribute

Dua Lipa waxes poetic about Anwar Hadid in heartfelt birthday tribute

Latest

view all