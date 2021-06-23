 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

New York subway stop named after Meryl Streep

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Meryl Streep got the most memorable gift to mark her 72nd birthday.

Artist and photographer Adrian Wilson and production designer Matt Duncan partnered up to honour the actress by changing 72nd Street subway signs in N.Y.C.'s Manhattan borough to read "72 Streep" instead.

Adrian shared that the stickers on the subway signs were indeed real but the street signs were photoshopped.

"Happy Birthday Meryl Streep," Matt's post read. 

"The chap with the cherry picker let me down ... so you'll have to settle for the photoshop mockup for this birthday surprise ????," Adrian joked. 

Take a look:




More From Entertainment:

Arrow's Stephen Amell forced out of flight after screaming at wife

Arrow's Stephen Amell forced out of flight after screaming at wife
BTS drops live performance of ‘Butter’ for CDTV

BTS drops live performance of ‘Butter’ for CDTV
Liam Payne spotted for first time since Maya Henry split

Liam Payne spotted for first time since Maya Henry split
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had pre-registered Lilibet's domain names

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had pre-registered Lilibet's domain names
Khloe Kardashian feels 'too betrayed' to get back with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian feels 'too betrayed' to get back with Tristan Thompson
BLACKPINK announce first-ever movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'

BLACKPINK announce first-ever movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'
Ed Sheeran in hot waters over new development on his mega estate

Ed Sheeran in hot waters over new development on his mega estate

Gigi Hadid sends love to brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday

Gigi Hadid sends love to brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday
Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin slam family court system, claiming its ‘sexist’ against men

Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin slam family court system, claiming its ‘sexist’ against men
‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Trailer released for controversial Sussex film

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Trailer released for controversial Sussex film
Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Sophia Bush touches on why she keeps her personal life under wraps

Sophia Bush touches on why she keeps her personal life under wraps

Latest

view all