Kurulus:Osman : Last episode of season 2 airs tonight

A Turkish TV channel would air the season finale of "Kurulus:Osman on Wednesday night.

The historical TV series about the founder of the Ottoman Empire features Burak Ozcivit in the lead role.

"Kurulus:Osman" is the sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" that tells the story of the father of Osman.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is currently being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

Osman's second season comes to an end tonight and fans are already wondering when will the third season of the series would begin airing.

The makers of the series have yet to announce the release date of the third season.