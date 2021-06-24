Scarlett Johansson teams up with Disney for Tower of Terror adaptation movie

American actress Scarlett Johansson has joined the ride with Disney Studio for a new project - Tower of Terror.

The project had been on Disney's wish list for several years now. But, it is happening now, according to Collider that reported the 36-year-old Black Widow actress will star and produce the film under her These Pictures banner with collaboration from Jonathan Lia.

Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is also part of the project as a script-writer. Details of the movie are being kept under wraps. Also, no director has so far been roped in.

Also known as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the attraction opened in 1994 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Flordia. Later other Tower of Terror editions opened in Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, France’s Walt Disney Studios Park, and Tokyo DisneySea.

Wikipedia explains that the rides “place riders in a seemingly ordinary hotel elevator, and present the riders with a fictional backstory in which people have mysteriously disappeared from the elevator under the influence of some supernatural element many years previously.”

In 1997, Tower of Terror was made into a television movie featuring Steve Guttenberg as a reporter investigating the case of a 1930s hotel where people mysteriously disappeared, with actress Kirsten Dunst playing his niece.

Disney has also in the works the adaptation movie of The Haunted Mansion.



