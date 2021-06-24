Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank enjoy glamorous night out

Princess Eugenie looked amazing as she put on a glamorous display during a night out with her hubby Jack Brooksbank.



The royal couple, who left their baby August at home to enjoy a date night, appeared to make the most of their evening off baby duties at swanky restaurant Isabel in London on Tuesday.

The Queen's granddaughter was looking gorgeous in black dress which she teamed with a coat and heels in the same colour.



The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, were all smiles as they enjoyed a dreamy moments together.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old royal shared a new post on her Instagram page, featuring previously unseen photos showing the bond between Jack Brooksbank and their son, August Philip Hawke.

