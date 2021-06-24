 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles refutes Harry, Meghan’s claims of cutting them off financially

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Prince Charles had made headlines after his son Prince Harry accused him of cutting him and his wife off financially after their exit.

However, reports have now revealed otherwise. Accounts shown by a senior spokesperson of the Clarence House reveal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were allocated huge sums of money when they departed from the British royal family.

In spite of quitting the royal fold, Harry and Meghan were still listed as receiving money from the Prince of Wales’ Duchy of Cornwall income, last year at the end of March.

“As we’ll all remember in January 2020 when the duke and duchess announced that they were going to move away from the working royal family, the duke said that they would work towards becoming financially independent,” said the Clarence House rep.

“The Prince of Wales allocated a substantial sum to support them with this transition. That funding ceased in the summer of last year. The couple is now financially independent,” they went on to say.

Touching upon the contradicting claims made by Harry during his and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview, earlier this year, the spokesperson said: “I wouldn’t acknowledge that they are dramatically different. All I can tell you are the facts.”

Soon after the statement by the Clarence House rep, a spokesperson for the Sussexes also issued a statement, saying: “You are conflating two different timelines and it’s inaccurate to suggest that there’s a contradiction.”

“The duke’s comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April,” it was claimed.

“This is the same date that the ‘transitional year’ of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston reveals her one simple rule when it comes to picking projects

Jennifer Aniston reveals her one simple rule when it comes to picking projects
Scooter Braun ‘regrets’ high-profile row with Taylor Swift: ‘It makes me sad’

Scooter Braun ‘regrets’ high-profile row with Taylor Swift: ‘It makes me sad’

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus confirms cancer diagnosis

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus confirms cancer diagnosis

Angelina Jolie details how daughter Zahara faced bias by doctor after surgery

Angelina Jolie details how daughter Zahara faced bias by doctor after surgery

Drake Bell pleads guilty to child endangerment, faces 2 years behind bars

Drake Bell pleads guilty to child endangerment, faces 2 years behind bars
Justin Timberlake comes out in support of Britney Spears amid ongoing conservatorship trial

Justin Timberlake comes out in support of Britney Spears amid ongoing conservatorship trial
Jennifer Aniston talks about plans of marriage in the near future

Jennifer Aniston talks about plans of marriage in the near future
Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t promote unrealistic body ideals despite Photoshop fails

Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t promote unrealistic body ideals despite Photoshop fails

Prince Harry and Prince William's touching words to their mom Princess Diana revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William's touching words to their mom Princess Diana revealed
Britney Spears requests judge to end her conservatorship: 'I Am Traumatized’

Britney Spears requests judge to end her conservatorship: 'I Am Traumatized’
Khloe Kardashian shares stunning gym selfie to show Tristan Thompson what he lost

Khloe Kardashian shares stunning gym selfie to show Tristan Thompson what he lost
'Dune' to lead Toronto film festival's return to in-person moviegoing

'Dune' to lead Toronto film festival's return to in-person moviegoing

Latest

view all