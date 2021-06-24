Prince Charles refutes Harry, Meghan’s claims of cutting them off financially

Prince Charles had made headlines after his son Prince Harry accused him of cutting him and his wife off financially after their exit.



However, reports have now revealed otherwise. Accounts shown by a senior spokesperson of the Clarence House reveal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were allocated huge sums of money when they departed from the British royal family.

In spite of quitting the royal fold, Harry and Meghan were still listed as receiving money from the Prince of Wales’ Duchy of Cornwall income, last year at the end of March.

“As we’ll all remember in January 2020 when the duke and duchess announced that they were going to move away from the working royal family, the duke said that they would work towards becoming financially independent,” said the Clarence House rep.

“The Prince of Wales allocated a substantial sum to support them with this transition. That funding ceased in the summer of last year. The couple is now financially independent,” they went on to say.

Touching upon the contradicting claims made by Harry during his and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview, earlier this year, the spokesperson said: “I wouldn’t acknowledge that they are dramatically different. All I can tell you are the facts.”

Soon after the statement by the Clarence House rep, a spokesperson for the Sussexes also issued a statement, saying: “You are conflating two different timelines and it’s inaccurate to suggest that there’s a contradiction.”

“The duke’s comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April,” it was claimed.

“This is the same date that the ‘transitional year’ of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced,” they added.