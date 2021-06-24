 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Jennifer Aniston exposes ‘Friends’ actor who belittled the cast on set

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Jennifer Aniston revealed how a male actor who appeared on the show had an ‘attitude problem'

American actor Jennifer Aniston is recalling some of the unpleasant memories she has on the sets of Friends.

Joining costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow virtually for SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Aniston revealed how a male actor who appeared on the show had an ‘attitude problem.’

"The funny thing is, that male did apologize about their behavior years later, and just said, 'I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn't on my best behavior,'" she shared.

"It was as if they were just too 'above' this, to be on a sitcom. And I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh,” recalled Aniston.

“And this person would be like, 'Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,'” she shared.

"It was just like, 'What are you doing here? Your attitude, this is not what we're all about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you're coming into our home and just [expletive] on it,” she added.

Aniston was then questioned whether the actor she was referring to was Tom Selleck, who played Monica Gellar’s love interest, Dr. Richard Burke.

"It was Tom. You just don't know how cruel and unusual he is. ... Tom has an angel's halo over his head, it's just a permanent halo over Tom's head,” said Aniston jokingly. 

