Khloé Kardashian sick of Tristan Thompson's 'empty promises,' says source

Since her breakup with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian 'is trying her best to move on'

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson parted ways once again, after reconciling last fall.



The pair called it quits over the NBA player's infidelity and his many cheating scandals.

Since their breakup, a source said Khloé "is trying her best to move on."

"She doesn't ever want to be in this position again," added the insider. "She is done falling for Tristan's empty promises."

On Tuesday, an insider told PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan "are not together right now," adding that "the ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."



A second source told the outlet that the on-again, off-again duo "are trying to be on good terms" but "Khloé will do what's best for True."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parents to three-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

