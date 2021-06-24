 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

John Cena shares how he got into fist fight on brother's wedding

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

John Cena recalled the hilarious yet terrifying story of how he had a fist fight on his brother’s wedding.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the F9 star shared how he had gifted his brother Matt Cena an open bar for the wedding.

However, that gift backfired after some liquid courage led the wrestler to get into a brawl with another brother, promptly shutting down the reception.

The story unfolded when host Jimmy directed to the wrestler if he was involved in a wedding fail to which the actor replied: "I think that's something, kind of, we all have."

"Mine was my brother Matt's wedding," he continued. 

"I thought it would be a nice gesture to open the bar. Drinks are on me, that's my gift to the bride and groom. Nobody would have to pay for anything."

Apparently John had one too many and got into a fight with his other brother Dan Cena.

"So, I found out it was a mistake when my brother Dan and I got into a fistfight in the middle of the dance floor and closed the wedding down," John recalled.

He added how his family members were not particularly fazed with their violent exchange. 

"You could tell, right then and there, who were guests, and who were a member of the Cena family," he quipped. 

"Because the guests were like, 'What are you gonna do to stop it?' and the Cena family's like, 'No, no, let 'em figure it out. Let 'em do it.'"

More From Entertainment:

Viola Davis, Julius Tennon mark 18th wedding anniversary

Viola Davis, Julius Tennon mark 18th wedding anniversary

Meghan Markle's bullying allegations left Prince William in fits of rage

Meghan Markle's bullying allegations left Prince William in fits of rage

Khloe Kardashian exercises to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup song after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian exercises to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup song after Tristan Thompson split
Jennifer Aniston reveals why she rejected SNL audition before Friends

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she rejected SNL audition before Friends
Britney Spears not allowed to have children during conservatorship: 'I deserve to have a life!'

Britney Spears not allowed to have children during conservatorship: 'I deserve to have a life!'
Elizabeth Olsen looks back at ‘terrible’ audition for ‘Game of Thrones’ Daenerys role

Elizabeth Olsen looks back at ‘terrible’ audition for ‘Game of Thrones’ Daenerys role

Palace finally aligned with Harry, Meghan’s racism claims: ‘We must do more’

Palace finally aligned with Harry, Meghan’s racism claims: ‘We must do more’

Scarlett Johansson on how ‘Black Widow’ is a representation of friendship for women

Scarlett Johansson on how ‘Black Widow’ is a representation of friendship for women
Prince Harry will be desperate to 'get back to Meghan' when he visits UK next week

Prince Harry will be desperate to 'get back to Meghan' when he visits UK next week

Marvel makes history with major development on Loki’s character

Marvel makes history with major development on Loki’s character

Prince Charles to slam the door on Harry when he arrives for Diana's memorial event

Prince Charles to slam the door on Harry when he arrives for Diana's memorial event

Queen Elizabeth gives subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth gives subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Latest

view all