Thursday Jun 24 2021
Gigi Hadid shares what is highlight of being mother to Khai

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shared what the highlight of motherhood looks like since welcoming daughter Khai Hadid Malik with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 26-year-old shared what she enjoys the most about motherhood saying that it was “the simple things” that she enjoys.

"The highlight is, I would say, the most simple things," she said.

"Just seeing her learn something new every day even if it's like picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole, you just think they're the best, most genius thing that's ever been born [chuckles]. But, yeah! Just like the small things, I would say."

