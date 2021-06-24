Olivia Rodrigo takes fans to their own ‘Sour Prom’

Singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently took to social media and penned an emotional note highlighting her plans to unveil a Sour Prom.

The singer got candid about it all in an emotional Twitter update and wrote, “since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!!”

For those unversed, the official video for Sour Prom is set to premiere on the 29th of June at 8:30pm PT.

Check it out below:





