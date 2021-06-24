 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Courteney Cox addresses Emmy award exclusion: ‘It hurt me’

Courteney Cox recently weighed in on the pain of having to see everyone from Friends get nominated for Emmys, except her.

The actor wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview with Howard Stern for the SiriusXM show and admitted, “Yeah, it always hurt my feelings.”

“When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt.”

“The only thing that made me feel good — because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for 'Cougar Town' the first year [out] — a Golden Globe. And I want to say, 'Oh, who cares?' It meant everything to me. I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it's like, 'Ah!' It took a little of the sting out.”

Before concluding Cox did make it clear however that, “I want them to win. I've never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things … And these girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination]. I'm in awe of both of your talent.”

