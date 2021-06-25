 
Friday Jun 25 2021
Lizzo and Demi Lovato set to headline Jazz Festival in New Orleans

Friday Jun 25, 2021

American singers, Lizzo and Demi Lovato are set to headline the New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Festival as the organisers of the event have released the lineup of performers on Thursday.

The organisers released the lineup on the festival's website. The music event will take place from October 8th to 17th.

The festival is all set to return to mesmerise the music lovers after the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from the vocalists Lizzo and Demi Lovato, several other singers, including Jimmy Buffett and Stevie Nicks, are among the performers set to amuse the audience. Local musicians such as Jon Batiste, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty are also on the roll call.

"Not having it last year, you feel that effect, now it coming back and leading the way for other festivals to say 'yeah, we can do this as well.' So that's jobs, that's spending across all neighborhoods," said Mark Romig with New Orleans and Company.

"That's the restaurant business. It's what we call heads in beds, people coming in and staying those days here. So between Oct. 8 and Oct. 17, the world will be here in New Orleans."

