‘3G bowler’: How PSL changed Shahnawaz Dahani's life

Shahnawaz Dahani after receiving his 'Best Bowler of The Tournament' award of the PSL 2021.

KARACHI: Once upon a time, in a small village near Larkana, there was a young cricketer who used to play bare-foot with tape-ball on an uneven field. He didn’t have any facilities at his village, not even a proper connection to watch live cricket.



He would borrow shoes from his friends and do “jugaars” to watch live streams of cricket matches around the world.

Today, he is in the limelight and has become one of the most lovable cricketers in the country.

This is how Pakistan Super League has changed the life of 22-year-old Shahnawaz Dahani.

The fast bowler was picked as an emerging cricketer by the Multan Sultans for the sixth edition of the PSL and the youngster proved the decision correct by finishing as the best bowler of the tournament – the first ever emerging cricketer to earn this laurel.

A few years back, Dahani didn’t even know what you needed to play proper professional cricket.

During an interview with Geo in March, the bowler from Larkana shared his struggle, journey and future targets. Dahani is from a small village named Khuhawar Khan Dahani where he would play tape-ball cricket, barefoot, on an open and uneven field.



“I was passionate about bowling fast and was known in my village for my fast bowling, that’s why many there had named me 3G bowler – to relate the speed with the speed of the internet,” Dahani had said then.

He also mentioned how he had to borrow shoes from a friend to appear in the U19 trials for his district.

The fast bowler also shared photographs with Geo showing how he used to watch live cricket on a mobile device with his friends as there were not enough facilities available in his village.



But now, a lot has changed for Dahani. But, has Dahani changed any bit?

“Absolutely not,” he had responded when Geo asked him last week if playing PSL has changed his personality.

“I am still the same Dahani and will always remain the same. When I will go back to my village, I will be the same for my people, for my friends. I won't let down the people who’ve always supported me,” he assured.

But what has changed for him as a cricketer?

“I’ve managed to eliminate my inner fear. I am now confident and eager to play fearless cricket,” the 22-year-old had said a day before his team Multan Sultans’ final against Peshawar Zalmi.

While Dahani has set his eyes on bigger goals and playing the world cup for Pakistan, his story remains an inspiration for many. His journey from nowhere to the spotlight will surely encourage many to continue working hard to achieve their dreams.