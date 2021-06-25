Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karisma her ‘second mother’, sends love on birthday

Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karisma Kapoor her ‘second mother’, sends love on birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan extended love and sweet birthday wishes to the most precious woman she knew, her sister Karisma Kapoor, who turns a year older today.



Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress shared a video based on sweet moments with the sister and called her ‘second mother’.

Kareena wrote “Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family.”

“Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo. #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo.”



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.