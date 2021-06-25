 
Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Noor Hassan gets 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani actor and director Noor Hassan has received his second dose of coronavirus vaccine and shared the news with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Humsafar star shared his photo while receiving the jab.

He posted his photo with a hilariously caption, saying ‘Benefits of mask. They can't see you when you're scared.”

Noor Hassan got the Covid-19 vaccine jab at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The actor also extended gratitude to the ACP for its service. "Thanks for your service”.

Noor Hassan had received his first dose on May 25.


