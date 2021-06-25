Britney Spears tells fans she is 'sorry for pretending to be okay'

Britney Spears said her life is not a bed of roses, as much as she tries to make it look like one

Britney Spears broke her silence merely hours after she appeared in court, in connection with her conservatorship case.



The pop icon took to Instagram to post about how she is apologetic towards her fans for pretending to be okay, all this time. In a lengthy Instagram post, Spears said her life is not a bed of roses, as much as she tries to make it look like one.

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” the Toxic singer wrote.

“That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how [expletive] a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

Spears continued, “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m OK has actually helped.”