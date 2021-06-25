 
Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Singer celebrates ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ song 100 million views record

LONDON: British Pakistani singer Nish Asher has celebrated the success of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ OST that she sang with Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan during a trip to Lahore from London.

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ OST has made a new record as it crossed 100 million views on Geo Entertainment’s YouTube channel called ‘Har Pal Geo’ - becoming the first-ever Pakistani OST of all times to reach the mark.

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ has been creating a great buzz amongst the viewers ever since season 3 started. The release of original soundtrack (OST) of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ has been a mega hit and it has become the most watched song ever in Pakistan’s music history for reaching the 100 million views within four months of its release. It was premiered on January 29, 2021, and has been setting new records ever since.

Nish Asher shared with Geo News, at her home in East London, that she’s thrilled that the OST, featuring her melodious voice, has made such a big impact on the cultural scene of Pakistan.

Nish was visiting her family in Lahore during the second phase of lockdown when she was offered the opportunity to meet Ustad Rahet Fateh Ali Khan.

She visited the place of Rahat Fateh Ali with her father and was shocked when she was asked if she would like to sing a few lines with Ustad Rahet Fateh Ali Khan.

“I went to meet Ustad Rahat as a fan and a follower and I was totally shocked when I was asked to sing the song with him. I was under huge pressure but I managed it. I did my best to make sure that I met the expectations of a great singer like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It happened just like that. There was no planning.”

She said: “I am thankful to Naveed Nashad and Qamar Nowshad for the opportunity.”

Nish Asher, who lives in East London with her parents and two sisters, says it was only when the OST was released that she realized that she had done something totally different and big. “This OST is the biggest hit of my life and I have been singing ever since I was a child.”

The hit OST has won Nish lots of fans and there is not a day when she is not mentioned or approached about the melodious lyrics and her collaboration with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

“I am overwhelmed at the response. I feel privileged that I worked with Rahat Fateh Ali and Geo Network’s professional team. It has been a great learning experience,” she said.

Nish has sung with Ahmed Jehanzaib, Bhagga and many others. She is collaborating with several Pakistani and English artists and the BBC Asian Network.

