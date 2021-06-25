 
Friday Jun 25 2021
Danish Taimoor ecstatic as Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his name in video

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Pakistani actor and TV host Danish Taimoor expressed his excitement after his ‘idol’ famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his comment in the video celebrating 300 million milestone on Instagram.

The Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and shared the video clip and said “I have been his biggest fan since Day 1.”

He further said “This morning I was on my Instagram, and saw his post on him hitting 300 Million followers, and as I watching the video, I saw my name in there and I was shocked. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Although being a mature adult, I started celebrating like a kid with Rayan. I still cannot believe it.”

Danish continued “It’s not just that ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ mentioned me, it’s my idol, who mentioned me in his video celebrating a milestone in his legacy.”

“It really is an honor and something I will never forget. This may be one the best days of my entire life. Thank you RONALDO.”

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated with fans as he reached 300 million followers on Instagram recently.

Sharing the video, he said “300 million! What an amazing number. Thank you for your support, always” followed by a heart emoji.


