Lawyers addresses Britney Spears’ conservatorship termination

Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Lawyers recently addressed the potential termination of Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

According to a legal representative speaking closely with People magazine, “A judge is obligated to take in all the evidence, and in a conservatorship setting the evidence typically includes the confidential written report of the probate investigator who is usually a licensed social worker who interviews the conservatee and all family members to the second degree.”

They also added, “Based on those interviews, the investigator comes to a conclusion and writes a recommendation to the judge. The judge takes in that piece of evidence and listens to the testimony of the conservator, the conservatee and to any relative to the second degree, and frankly, anyone else the judge wants to listen to.”

Before concluding they claimed, “After taking in all the evidence, the judge is equipped to make a decision. That's why it would be very unlikely to render a decision without the opinion of a medical expert.”

