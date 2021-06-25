 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Web Desk

'Kurulus:Osman' lead actor is more popular than Ertugrul star Engin Altan on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Kurulus:Osman lead actor is more popular than Ertugrul star Engin Altan on Instagram

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit rose to global fame for his role as Osman in hit TV series "Kurukus:Osman".

The actor plays the lead role in the series which is sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

His popularity continued to grow online as his character evolved in the season one and two of the historical TV series.

Burak is now followed by 18.1 million people on Instagram as the second season of the series comes to and end.

The actor is more popular on Instagram than Engin Altan, the actor who played Ertugrul. Engin is followed by over 4.4 million people on the Facebook-owned platform.

Kurulus:Osman lead actor is more popular than Ertugrul star Engin Altan on Instagram

"Kurulus:Osman", which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, is set to return for the third season.

More From Entertainment:

Why Jamie Lee Curtis would never dish out Hollywood's deepest secrets

Why Jamie Lee Curtis would never dish out Hollywood's deepest secrets
Meghan Markle purchased thousands of copies of her own book, claims British author

Meghan Markle purchased thousands of copies of her own book, claims British author

Kensington Palace confirms Harry and William to reunite for Diana statue unveiling

Kensington Palace confirms Harry and William to reunite for Diana statue unveiling

Pierce Borsnan thinks Idris Elba or Tom Hardy should play James Bond

Pierce Borsnan thinks Idris Elba or Tom Hardy should play James Bond
Jennifer Garner compares children to mushroom fungus

Jennifer Garner compares children to mushroom fungus
Conan O’Brien bids farewell to late-night hosting after nearly 3 decades

Conan O’Brien bids farewell to late-night hosting after nearly 3 decades
Samuel L. Jackson to receive honorary Oscars

Samuel L. Jackson to receive honorary Oscars
Britney Spears looking for 'big changes' following conservatorship plea

Britney Spears looking for 'big changes' following conservatorship plea
Ed Sheeran bares his fangs in new music video Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran bares his fangs in new music video Bad Habits
Wendy Williams wishes death upon Britney Spears' parents amid conservatorship battle

Wendy Williams wishes death upon Britney Spears' parents amid conservatorship battle
Jennifer Aniston says her sensational Friends outfits were very comfortable

Jennifer Aniston says her sensational Friends outfits were very comfortable
Caught in the act: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago tries to steal purse

Caught in the act: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago tries to steal purse

Latest

view all