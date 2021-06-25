In a first, Pakistan punishes man for evicting, beating parents

DC takes action after a complaint was filed by parents against their son for beating and evicting them from their home last year.

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen on Thursday punished the first person under the Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021, sentencing him to one month in jail and a Rs50,000 fine for maltreating his parents.



Action was taken after a complaint was filed by the parents of the accused for beating and evicting them from their home last year.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ehsan-ul-Haq told the media on Thursday that the DC has also ordered SHO Civil Lines to get the house vacated from the accused, and hand it over to his parents.

The elderly couple, Ghulam Fatima and her deaf husband Muhammad Iqbal, said in the complaint that their son Mukhtar Hussain was not treating them well and would beat them up.

"A year ago, Mukhtar forced us to leave home and since then we have been managing by doing domestic work at people's homes," said Fatima.

After receiving the complaint, the DC summoned both the parties at his office and provided them an opportunity to reconcile.

Mukhtar Hussain sought forgiveness from his parents and expressed willingness to take them home and take on the responsibility of their care.

The parents, however, refused, following which deputy commissioner decided the matter as per the law.

PTI MPA hails DC's decision

PTI MPA Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti hailed the DC for taking the country's first decision under Parental Protection Ordinance 2021.

"The PTI government has provided a credible protection shield to elderly parents by virtue of this law," said Dasti, regarding the decision.