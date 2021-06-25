Jennifer Aniston addresses Matthew Perry’s ‘self-torture’ on ‘Friends’

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston recently sat down for a chat and addressed the self-tortuous tendencies her co-star Matthew Perry had during their time on the sit-com.

The star wore her heart on her sleeve during her interview on The Today Show.

There she was quoted saying, “‘I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt.”

For those unversed with the matter, during the reunion episode Perry addressed his anxiety and admitted, “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh. And it’s not healthy, for sure. If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out.”