Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana thought Queen would take away William, Harry from her, recalls her friend

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Princess Diana is said to have been suffering from a major fear of losing her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry before her death.

The late Princess of Wales’ close friend James Colthurst—who had been the one responsible for secretly delivering tapes by her to her biographer Andrew Morton—said she feared some people within the Palace thought she was “unsuitable.”

Speaking in a new ITV film, James said: “At that stage she feared she would lose her position as mother of the boys. She was well aware legally The Queen would be ultimately controlling the boys. The monarch has control over the Princes so whatever The Queen said would have gone.”

"She sensed very much they were trying to push her aside as being unsuitable as a mother and that was it,” said James.

"Getting between the lioness and the cubs was a very dangerous step,” he added. 

