Saturday Jun 26 2021
Prince William turns his back on Harry: 'Zero interest in meeting' as key event looms

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Prince William cannot simply forego the fact that Prince Harry turned against his own flesh and blood. The Duke of Cambridge is irked over how his brother threw his family members under the bus and constantly attacks them. 

As Harry returned to the UK to unveil Princess Diana's statue on Friday, William has “zero interest in hanging out with him on a social level," said an insider. 

“William and Harry are on the same page about keeping the peace at the unveiling of the Diana statue,” the source said. “Their inner circle is hoping that it’ll be an opportunity for the boys to reconnect in person on July 1.”

“He can’t just forgive Harry for throwing the royals under the bus at the flick of a switch. Maybe he’ll feel differently when they come face to face and see each other in person, but it’s looking highly unlikely,” the insider added.

A separate source said Harry and William will put up a united front, however, “Behind closed doors, everyone is bracing for a showdown [Harry and William’s] relationship has been strained for months. They’re due for a long talk to hash out their issues.”

