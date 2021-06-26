 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Helen Mirren says she was miffed over one ‘sexist’ aspect of ‘Fast & Furious’ films

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Helen Mirren said it felt like a “cruel hoax” to be part of an action franchise but not being allowed to drive
Helen Mirren said it felt like a “cruel hoax” to be part of an action franchise but not being allowed to drive

British actor Helen Mirren is opening up about the Fast & Furious franchise and how she finally got a chance to get behind the wheels.

During an interview with The Post, the Red actor, 75, spoke about how it felt like a “cruel hoax” to have been roped into the action franchise but not being allowed to take the steering wheel.

“I was so excited when they first said, ‘You’ve been [cast] in the Fast & Furious movie.’ Fantastic. Finally, all my whining and moaning and begging worked. And then, of course, I was in the back of an ambulance in the first one,” she said.

“The second one came. ‘Oh, brilliant. Finally now, now I’ll get to drive one of those super cool cars.’ ‘Oh, no, you’re in jail. So I’m afraid. No, you’re not going to be driving anywhere,'” Mirren went on to say.

Finally, for her third film, she finally got to push the pedal and according to her, it was worth the long wait: “Because not only am I driving, I’m driving down the Mall towards Buckingham Palace. It’s amazing. I mean, the last time I went to Buckingham Palace, I went to get my dame[hood]. I went in the back of a very smelly taxi. So it was astounding. It was just so exciting.”  

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran opens up about embracing fatherhood

Ed Sheeran opens up about embracing fatherhood

Prince William turns his back on Harry: 'Zero interest in meeting' as key event looms

Prince William turns his back on Harry: 'Zero interest in meeting' as key event looms
Gigi Hadid opens up on the ‘love and patience’ that comes with motherhood

Gigi Hadid opens up on the ‘love and patience’ that comes with motherhood

Prince Charles, Harry rift intensifies, duo 'not on speaking terms'

Prince Charles, Harry rift intensifies, duo 'not on speaking terms'

Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast ‘got rid of bitterness’ by fighting for equal pay

Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast ‘got rid of bitterness’ by fighting for equal pay
48th Daytime Emmy Awards: Catch full list of winners here

48th Daytime Emmy Awards: Catch full list of winners here

Diana dreamt about marrying Prince Charles, had photos of him at bedside as a teen

Diana dreamt about marrying Prince Charles, had photos of him at bedside as a teen
Princess Diana thought Queen would take away William, Harry from her, recalls her friend

Princess Diana thought Queen would take away William, Harry from her, recalls her friend
Queen spotted heading to Prince Harry's residence moments after he arrives in UK: report

Queen spotted heading to Prince Harry's residence moments after he arrives in UK: report
Princess Diana played ‘cruel’ prank on Oprah after she insisted on an interview

Princess Diana played ‘cruel’ prank on Oprah after she insisted on an interview

Celebs 'disappointed' by Derek Chauvin's sentence in George Floyd murder

Celebs 'disappointed' by Derek Chauvin's sentence in George Floyd murder
Princess Diana would’ve seen a ‘fellow spirit’ in Meghan Markle: Morton

Princess Diana would’ve seen a ‘fellow spirit’ in Meghan Markle: Morton

Latest

view all