 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana envisioned Harry as William's 'wingman' after he'd become King

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Harry, William's bitter feud would have left Princess Diana devastated if she was still alive

Princess Diana had always instilled a sense of unity in her sons, Prince William and Harry, wanting them to be standing besides each other through thick and thin.

The royal princes, who have been embroiled in a bitter feud, would have left Diana devastated if she was still alive, according to biographer Andrew Morton. 

"Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what ultimately would be a very solitary, somber job as future king," Morton shared on Friday's episode of the UK talk show Loose Women.

"She would have been very upset at the way these two have split apart," the author, who worked with Diana on the 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story, said.

Morton went on to say Diana would have done anything on earth to mend ties between her sons. "Knowing [the brothers'] personalities intimately, as a mother would do, she would be working out, perhaps with Prince Charles by her side, a way to reconcile them."

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace drops diversity chief idea despite low diversity among staff

Buckingham Palace drops diversity chief idea despite low diversity among staff
Marilyn Manson surrenders to police over charges of assault on videographer

Marilyn Manson surrenders to police over charges of assault on videographer

James Corden breaks silence on ‘racist’ show segment, vows to make amends

James Corden breaks silence on ‘racist’ show segment, vows to make amends

Helen Mirren says she was miffed over one ‘sexist’ aspect of ‘Fast & Furious’ films

Helen Mirren says she was miffed over one ‘sexist’ aspect of ‘Fast & Furious’ films

Princess Diana saw divorce with Charles coming after BBC interview

Princess Diana saw divorce with Charles coming after BBC interview
Ed Sheeran opens up about embracing fatherhood

Ed Sheeran opens up about embracing fatherhood

Prince William turns his back on Harry: 'Zero interest in meeting' as key event looms

Prince William turns his back on Harry: 'Zero interest in meeting' as key event looms
Gigi Hadid opens up on the ‘love and patience’ that comes with motherhood

Gigi Hadid opens up on the ‘love and patience’ that comes with motherhood

Prince Charles, Harry rift intensifies, duo 'not on speaking terms'

Prince Charles, Harry rift intensifies, duo 'not on speaking terms'

Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast ‘got rid of bitterness’ by fighting for equal pay

Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast ‘got rid of bitterness’ by fighting for equal pay
48th Daytime Emmy Awards: Catch full list of winners here

48th Daytime Emmy Awards: Catch full list of winners here

Diana dreamt about marrying Prince Charles, had photos of him at bedside as a teen

Diana dreamt about marrying Prince Charles, had photos of him at bedside as a teen

Latest

view all