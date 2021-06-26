Princess Diana envisioned Harry as William's 'wingman' after he'd become King

Harry, William's bitter feud would have left Princess Diana devastated if she was still alive

Princess Diana had always instilled a sense of unity in her sons, Prince William and Harry, wanting them to be standing besides each other through thick and thin.



The royal princes, who have been embroiled in a bitter feud, would have left Diana devastated if she was still alive, according to biographer Andrew Morton.

"Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what ultimately would be a very solitary, somber job as future king," Morton shared on Friday's episode of the UK talk show Loose Women.

"She would have been very upset at the way these two have split apart," the author, who worked with Diana on the 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story, said.

Morton went on to say Diana would have done anything on earth to mend ties between her sons. "Knowing [the brothers'] personalities intimately, as a mother would do, she would be working out, perhaps with Prince Charles by her side, a way to reconcile them."