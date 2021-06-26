 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Web Desk

Marilyn Manson surrenders to police over charges of assault on videographer

Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Marilyn Manson will report to the Los Angeles Police Department after an agreement was made
American singer and songwriter Marilyn Manson has agreed to turn himself in to the police in Los Angeles on assault charges.

According to the Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee, the 52-year-old Sweet Dreams singer will report to the Los Angeles Police Department after an agreement was made between his attorney and the New Hampshire officials.

It remains unclear when exactly that would happen.

The singer is facing two misdemeanor counts for allegedly assaulting a videographer who was hired to record his concert, in Gilford, New Hampshire.

The videographer was allegedly assaulted in the stage pit area.

Bean Burpree further revealed that the charges carry a possible prison sentence of less than a year, along with a fine of $2,000. 

