Matthew Perry's 'Friends' mom Morgan Fairchild recalls their first meeting

Matthew Perry and Morgan Fairchild’s history goes back two decades before they officially met on Friends.

The late actor played Chandler Bing, while the veteran actress portrayed his mother, Nora Bing. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published February 16, Fairchild recalled meeting Perry on the set of the hit ‘90s sitcom.

“The first day on the set, Matthew comes running over to me, a big gangly puppy dog,” she told the outlet. “He comes running over and he says, ‘Oh, you won’t remember me, but I used to hang out on the set of Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest with you.’”

The 75-year-old actress recalled feeling baffled by what Perry was doing on set with her for a movie that came out decades earlier, given that he was probably a toddler at the time. As it turned out, it was actually Perry’s actor father, Joan Bennett Perry, who had worked with her.

"I said, 'Oh, really? Who's your dad?' And he said, 'Joan Bennett Perry.' And I was like, 'Oh, my God.' John had a recurring part on Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest as a sheriff," Fairchild explained. "I said, 'My God, you were that little kid. Wow!'" She added with a laugh, "And then I'm thinking, 'Well, I guess I am old enough to play this kid's mother.'"

Perry passed away at the age of 54 in October 2023. His cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning due to the acute effects of ketamine.