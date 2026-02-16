Jeffrey Dean Morgan pens emotional tribute to daughter with Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton celebrate parenthood, Valentine’s Day, and more

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton’s kids are growing up too fast.

The Walking Dead actor, 59, and the One Tree Hill star, 43, share two young children together. Their youngest, daughter George Virginia, turned seven on February 16, with Morgan paying an emotional tribute on Instagram featuring adorable photos of the father-daughter duo.

“Last photos of me and my 7 year old… she’s about to turn 8 in 2 minutes… and I’m sad damn it,” Morgan wrote. “My little gal is growing up too fast. Feel like I blink and a year has gone by… in this case 8 years.”

“George Virginia. Our little girl always,” the doting dad continued. “Smartest, funniest, prettiest, coolest gal I know… right next to her mama.” He went on to admit that though he’s sad about these fleeting childhood years, he still feels like the “luckiest man on earth.”

“I’ll take these few minutes of too much thinking and tomorrow wake with an 8 year old eager for adventure… and she’ll have me laughing and smiling like an idiot. Just gotta figure out how to not blink. Ever. happy birthday GVM. Your dad loves you endlessly,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum wrote.

Morgan and Burton, who got married in 2019, also share 15-year-old son Augustus “Gus” Morgan. In a recent Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband, Burton praised Morgan for being an amazing dad to their children, among a whole list of other attributes.

“It is never a surprise to me how many people love my husband,” she gushed as she shared photographs of their happy little family.

“He’s that attractive mix of silly but ornery, sensitive but stern, kind but absolutely dangerous. My Taurus. Love you Jeffrey. Thanks for letting me grow into the mouthiest, take no shit, honest version of myself. You set me free from years of people pleasing. You make me feel safe. That’s better than flowers and chocolates any day.”