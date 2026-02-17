Kate Hudson gives rare glimpse into decades-long bond with Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson became 'sisters' after forming a friendship years ago

Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow share a decades-long friendship and celebrated a sweet milestone as Paltrow presented Hudson the Arlington Artist of the Year Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The 46-year-old actress was even more grateful to be presented the honour by her best friend, for her move Song Sung Blue.

During the ceremony, the Glee star talked about the beginning of her life-long friendship with the Shakespeare in Love star, 53, recalling, “I remember seeing Gwyneth at a store in Los Angeles and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Gwyneth Paltrow,'” as she spoke to People Magazine.

Hudson continued, “I watched like a crazy fan. I watched all the things she put on, and then I was like, ‘Oh, I'm buying those,’ and I think I bought everything that she bought that day. I was like, ‘I'm just going to get everything she's wearing.' "

Fast forward to today, Paltrow is "Auntie Gwyneth" to Hudson’s three kids — sons Ryder, 22, Bingham "Bing," 14, and daughter Rani, 7.

"She's always been there for me, like the most loyal, beautiful friend. And I look up to her," the Fool’s Gold actress added.

Gushing about her friend, Hudson shared that she loves how Paltrow is “unapologetically who she is,” and that she is “as strong as anybody I've ever met, and she's so talented, and seeing her in Marty Supreme made me miss her on film.”

The Marty Supreme actress herself also talked to media about her friendship with Hudson, saying, “I am here because Kate Hudson and I are real, true, old friends,” adding that although they didn’t meet on Glee in which both of them appeared separately, “we've known each other for a very long time.”