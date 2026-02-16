Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about long journey to becoming sports fan

Daniel Radcliffe reveals how he developed a surprising interest

Daniel Radcliffe was not born a sports fan, but he is now a “huge” NFL fan and follows the season closely because of his acting career.

The 36-year-old Harry Potter star spoke about his love for the sport during a recent interview in promotion of his upcoming comedy series The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

Radcliffe plays the role of a director making a movie about a disgraced football player, played by Tracy Morgan, and his NFL obsession came in handy for the role.

Explaining his journey to become a fan, the Kill Your Darlings actor told People Magazine, "I did a musical here in 2011, and they started a fantasy football league. They needed someone to make up the numbers, and so I got involved."

However, he "didn't do anything with my account for four weeks, and then somebody was like, 'You're bottom of the league.' I was like, 'Okay, well, I've got to do something.' "

That was the moment Radcliffe locked in and "and then [has] never looked back. I'm a huge NFL fan," he told the outlet.

He is not doing the musical anymore but The Woman in Black actor carries on his love for the game and now has "two fantasy leagues, one of which I run with my girlfriend. We're all in now."

Radcliffe’s new project The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is schedule to be premiered on February 23.