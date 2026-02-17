Kate Hudson shares son Ryder’s future plans

Kate Hudson has shared that her eldest son, Ryder, is hoping to follow in her footsteps by pursuing a career in acting, as he prepares to graduate from university later this year.

Speaking during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 46-year-old actress confirmed that her 22-year-old son is seriously considering acting as a profession.

When asked directly whether Ryder wanted to become an actor, Hudson replied: “Oh yeah.”

She went on to explain that Ryder is set to finish college this year, calling the milestone especially meaningful for their family.

“He’s graduating from college this year, can’t believe it, so exciting,” she said, adding, “I think he’s the first in like three generations to graduate from college.”

Ryder, whom Hudson shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, is due to graduate from New York University in May. Hudson stressed that what matters most to her is her son’s mindset about the industry.

She said she admires that he “wants to be doing good work” and is taking his time rather than chasing quick exposure.

“He’s really focusing on college, he’s not trying to get in front of the camera just to get in front of a camera,” Hudson explained.

Reflecting on her own upbringing in a famous family, which includes her mother Goldie Hawn, she added: “I think when you grow up in our family … you gotta understand the craft and believe it in a different way if you’re gonna do it.”

Hudson also revealed that Ryder has creative interests beyond acting, including designing and building furniture. Sharing her pride, she said: “And I thought, ‘Wow, you’re so cool.’ And he’s fantastic.”

The actress is also mum to 14-year-old son Bingham, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and seven-year-old daughter Rani, whom she shares with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Elsewhere, Hudson recently reflected on reconnecting with Patrick Fugit, her co-star from Almost Famous, during an interview with Deadline.

She described bumping into him at a party as “such a great moment,” 25 years after the film’s release.

“I just saw him the other day at a party,” Hudson recalled. “He came up, he was like, ‘Hey,’ I’m like [gasps], and he’s such a man now.”

She said the encounter instantly transported her back to their early days on the film, when she was in her late teens and he was just 15.

“Now I feel like we’re basically the same age,” she added.

Almost Famous, which follows teenage music journalist William Miller as he tours with a rock band in the 1970s, earned Hudson an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe for her role as Penny Lane.

Fugit has also spoken fondly of the experience, recalling that he had a crush on Hudson during filming

. “I screen tested with Kate Hudson, and she was very magnetic and very captivating,” he said. “I was 16. I was like, ‘Yes, I will be excited to do scenes with her.’”

As Hudson reflects on her own career milestones and iconic roles, she appears equally excited about watching her son carve out his own path — on his own terms.