Music Update: Underrated stars who should be on everyone's radar

Hidden gems in music to look out for in 2026

Music has a tons of ways to weave into the fabric of the world, and they are ever-increasing in the age of social media.

With some verses going viral in reels or TikToks, we often find a song we haven't heard of before, but rarely find the attention span to familiarise ourselves with the unfamiliar and find some hidden gems.

Regardless, they continue to create the art that might be appreciated by some. Some such artists are the following, which definitely deserve more recognition.

Underrated music you're (probably) missing out on

Audrey Hobert

Her debut album, Who's the Clown, was released in 2025, but she has writing credits on many of her best friend Gracie Abrams' hit songs, like That's So True.









Adela Jergova

After beginning her career in KATSEYE's Dream Academy, Jergova found herself best-suited for a solo career and she was right. Her EP The Provocateur came out in 2025, and she is about to head to tour with Demi Lovato.













Rachel Chinouriri

She has two albums and one EP out, and a sound which feels like a breath of fresh air. The songs Can we talk about Isaac? and All I ever asked are the highlights of her discography.









Jensen McRae

For fans of Taylor Swift's Folklore and Evermore, McRae's lyricism would surely leave you stunned. Her song Massachusetts went viral on TikTok but her entire discography warrants a listen.







