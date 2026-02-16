Cardi B celebrates as she makes rap history with 'Little Miss Drama Tour'

Cardi B kicked off her debut North American Tour in support of her sophomore album, 'Am I the Drama?'

Cardi B is already rewriting rap history as she kicks off her debut North American tour, Little Miss Drama.

During the tour’s third stop at Inglewood’s Kia Forum, the iconic LA arena confirmed that the Grammy-winning rapper has become the first female rapper to sell out the venue. The news came ahead of night two at Kia Forum, with Cardi in full celebration mode.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Cardi, born Belcalis Alamanzar, shared a post by a fan account announcing the major milestone.

“The Kia Forum has officially announced Cardi B has SOLD OUT both of her #LittleMissDramaTour shows at the arena! She is now the first female rapper in HISTORY to do so,” the caption read.

Cardi announced her Little Miss Drama Tour in September, in support of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?. The tour kicked off on February 11 in Palm Desert, followed by a stop at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

She appeared visibly emotional during the tour’s opening night, as she told fans, “Don’t let nobody take your happiness away,” before launching into a performance of Girls Like You.

Another iconic moment came when she joked, “If ICE come in here, we gonna jump they a**es.” This ignited a social media feud with the Trump administration.

Cardi B brings her cousin GloRolla on stage at The Kia Forum

During night one at the Kia Forum, Inglewood, on February 16, Cardi surprised fans by bringing out fellow rapper GloRilla as they performed their 2022 song, Tomorrow 2.

Fans were subsequently surprised to learn that Cardi and GloRilla are actually distant cousins.