Italian influencer Damiano Alberti dies at 23

Italian influencer Damiano Alberti has died at the age of 23 after a three-year battle with cancer, his family confirmed in a message shared on social media.

In a post published on Instagram on Monday, 16 February, Alberti’s family announced his death with a short but emotional tribute.

“A part of us has flown away forever,” they wrote. “Damiano is free from everything he went through.”

They went on to thank supporters for standing by him, adding that he deeply loved his community and was proud of what he had built online.

The message was shared alongside a photograph of Alberti smiling and looking into the distance.

Followers quickly filled the comments with messages of grief and support, with many expressing disbelief at the loss of someone so young.

One user wrote that life felt “so unfair to such a young boy”, while another, who said they were also battling cancer, shared how Alberti’s videos helped them feel understood during their own illness.

Alberti had more than 11,000 followers on Instagram, where he shared lifestyle content and regularly engaged with his audience.

In May 2023, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, explaining openly why he had stepped back from social media.

At the time, he told followers, “I’ve been diagnosed with a malignant tumour in my leg.”

He said the news had been overwhelming but stressed that he was trying to stay optimistic as he began a treatment plan arranged by specialist doctors.

“I’m ready to face this period, overcome it as best as I can, and come back to be with you,” he wrote.

Despite his illness, Alberti continued to update followers when he could.

In September 2025, he shared that he would be hospitalised and would need to pause some of his online activity. He explained that the break was not by choice and said he was eager to keep creating content, even though he would be unable to host live streams during his hospital stay.

“I can’t wait to come back,” he told fans.

Days later, he posted another update after leaving hospital, reflecting on how difficult the experience had been.

“It’s never easy to go through moments like this,” he wrote, adding that accepting such challenges had become part of his life.

Thanking followers for their encouragement, he said it was time to move forward and focus on what lay ahead.

Alberti’s openness about his illness and his determination to stay connected with his audience earned him widespread admiration.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from followers who say his honesty, resilience and positivity left a lasting impression.