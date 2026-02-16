America’s Next Top Model producer apologises for controversial shoot

Ken Mok, an executive producer from America’s Next Top Model, has admitted that he made a serious mistake and says he takes full responsibility for a controversial photoshoot from the show.

Mok, who worked on the series from its early days, speaks openly in a new Netflix documentary that looks back at moments from the series that are now being questioned.

The documentary, however, also features head judge Tyra Banks, former contestants and people who worked behind the scenes during the show’s long run.

One moment that attracted massive buzz was came from Cycle Eight. During that episode, models were asked to pose as crime scene victims.

One contestant was styled to look like she was shot in the head and what exactly made the situation even more upsetting, was the fact that her mother died because of real life gun violence.

Looking back, Mok says the idea should never have been approved, “I take full responsibility for that shoot; that was a mistake.

I look back now, and I think it was a celebration of violence; it was crazy. That one I look back on, and I'm like ‘You were an idiot.’”

The documentary, Reality Check Inside America’s Next Top Model, also revisits other moments as well that fans now see very differently.