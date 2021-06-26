 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Doria Ragland like Queen Elizabeth to Harry as he grows closer to her after Megxit

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Ever since Harry and Meghan moved to California, Doria Ragland has been helping them raise their kids 

Doria Ragland enjoys a very special bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little family. 

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, Meghan's mother has been helping them raise Archie and Lilibet. 

Speaking to one of Doria's close friends, The Mail on Sunday reported Harry has started seeing her as the Queen.  They said, "Harry in particular turns to her for advice. She is like the Queen – she never complains and never explains.

"She's laid-back, and people see her nose ring and dreadlocks which are cool – but make no mistake, she has a core of steel. Underestimate her at your peril," they added. 

"Meghan has always trusted her completely but she has become a rock to Harry who, of course, lost his own mother so young. Doria has a great warmth.

"She's a brilliant cook and is very motherly, but she isn't someone who seeks attention, and for Harry her discretion and silence mean the world," the friend concluded. 

