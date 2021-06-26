Sussex spokesperson clarifies why Harry used HRH title on Lili's birth certificate

Prince Harry received criticism for using his royal title despite stepping down from his royal duties

Prince Harry came under fire it appeared that the Duke used 'His Royal Highness' title on Lilibet Diana's birth certificate.



According to a representative for the Sussexes, 'The Duke of Sussex' and 'His Royal Highness' is Harry's legal name, which is why it appeared it like that on the document.

As for Meghan, the spokesperson clarified that Meghan Markle's name was listed as 'Rachel Meghan Markle' as "that [is] her maiden name – the document required her maiden name."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana on June 4.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," their June 6 statement read.