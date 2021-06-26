 
Prince Harry under fire for telling ‘lies’ against Prince Charles

Prince Harry recently came under fire for allegedly ‘lying’ about his father’s financial decisions regarding his move to America.

The claim has been made by a royal expert and during their interview with The Sun and there they claimed, “Harry’s people are claiming his statement about being cut off financially is not contradicted by the annual royal report because it refers to the first quarter of the financial year.”

“But perception is everything and the impression he gave in the Oprah interview was that he had been cut off by his father - I’m afraid you can add it to a long list of things said in the Oprah interview which weren’t true.”

They also added, “It makes you wonder whether anything they said about racism in the royal family, or the fact that Meghan couldn’t get help with her mental health were true either.”

