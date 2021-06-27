 
Sunday Jun 27 2021
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry with special invite

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is making attempts of pacifying the tensions rife within the palace by extending an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the Queen’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, one of the four-day festivities, that will celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the couple, that now resides in California since their exit, will be appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the senior royals for the traditional Royal Air Force flyover, or not.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited and I’m sure the Queen is very much looking forward to seeing them there,” said a source to the outlet.

“The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there’s a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes,” added the source. 

