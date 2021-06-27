 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
Web Desk

Rosie O’Donnell compares Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime disasters to her own

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Former host Rosie O’Donnell is opening up about Ellen DeGeneres’ exit from daytime television.

During a chat on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the 59-year-old’s experience with daytime hosting was compared to that of DeGeneres’.

“I have an understanding of the cycle of show business, and kind of what happens in people’s careers, and when enough is enough,” said O’Donnell.

“Oftentimes people don’t know that. I think I have a good balance of both in my life, of the importance of both. And it’s hard to maintain. It’s hard to do, especially when you’re doing a show like that,” she went on to say.

Cagle pointed out how O’Donnell too was hailed as the “queen of nice” during her talk show years from 1996 to 2002, similar to the image DeGeneres had off herself with her slogan of, “be kind to one another.”

“I said the day it came out, ‘look at this, the queen of nice. In a couple years it’s going to be the queen of lice, the queen of fried rice, you know, the queen of we don’t like her anymore,” said O’Donnell.

“I don’t think it was the ‘be kind’ thing that got her. I think that’s oversimplification,” she said speaking about DeGeneres. “But it was a lot of things, and it was complicated, and I’m glad that she’s, you know, going to be finished and she can get some time to herself.”

“It’s a huge kind of strange thing to be on a show like that, and have all that attention on you. And she had it for like 19 years. So, you know, it’s a tough thing,” she added.

