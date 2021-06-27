Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘self-abuse’ and past miscarriages

American fitness guru Hilaria Baldwin is wearing her heart on her sleeve regarding her past unhealthy habits and the numerous struggles she faced in life.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Friday, the 37-year-old yoga instructor got candid about the many bumps she faced in her life.

The extensive caption was accompanied by a video of her herself swaying with three-month-old daughter María Lucía Victoria.

“After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9 weeks, one at 4 months and a round of ivf, resulting in Marilu — my body has gone on quite a journey for the family we have,” said Baldwin.

“I have done my fair share of self abuse…but, through much work on my mental health, I’ve learned to be grateful for her and support her. When we grow to love our changing forms—loose skin and all—that we honor our full life’s journey,” she went on to say.

“Don’t torture your body into shape-you and she deserve so much more…You are worthy, you are capable…your body is capable, your body is worthy..just let her know,” she added.