 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘self-abuse’ and past miscarriages

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘self-abuse’ and past miscarriages
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘self-abuse’ and past miscarriages 

American fitness guru Hilaria Baldwin is wearing her heart on her sleeve regarding her past unhealthy habits and the numerous struggles she faced in life.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Friday, the 37-year-old yoga instructor got candid about the many bumps she faced in her life.

The extensive caption was accompanied by a video of her herself swaying with three-month-old daughter María Lucía Victoria.

“After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9 weeks, one at 4 months and a round of ivf, resulting in Marilu — my body has gone on quite a journey for the family we have,” said Baldwin.

“I have done my fair share of self abuse…but, through much work on my mental health, I’ve learned to be grateful for her and support her. When we grow to love our changing forms—loose skin and all—that we honor our full life’s journey,” she went on to say.

“Don’t torture your body into shape-you and she deserve so much more…You are worthy, you are capable…your body is capable, your body is worthy..just let her know,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William said derogatory words for Meghan Markle after Philip’s funeral

Prince William said derogatory words for Meghan Markle after Philip’s funeral

Selena Gomez receives apology from Tyler, the Creator for past offensive tweets

Selena Gomez receives apology from Tyler, the Creator for past offensive tweets
Rosie O’Donnell compares Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime disasters to her own

Rosie O’Donnell compares Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime disasters to her own
Queen Elizabeth extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry with special invite

Queen Elizabeth extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry with special invite
Alizeh Shah responds to social media comment about her short hair

Alizeh Shah responds to social media comment about her short hair
Beyonce among celebs offering birthday messages to Ariana Grande

Beyonce among celebs offering birthday messages to Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber faces controversy over artwork on album Justice cover

Justin Bieber faces controversy over artwork on album Justice cover
Prince Charles ‘availed opportunity to strike back’ against Harry

Prince Charles ‘availed opportunity to strike back’ against Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘damaged’ the Firm with ‘lack of understanding’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘damaged’ the Firm with ‘lack of understanding’
Meghan Markle put on blast for being a ‘500% nightmare’

Meghan Markle put on blast for being a ‘500% nightmare’
Ayeza Khan showers praises on Mahira Khan

Ayeza Khan showers praises on Mahira Khan
Prince William calls out Meghan Markle’s ‘merciless treatment’ to staffers

Prince William calls out Meghan Markle’s ‘merciless treatment’ to staffers

Latest

view all