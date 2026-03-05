'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' season 2 cast confirmed as filming begins

The second season of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel is based on 'The Sworn Sword' by George R.R. Martin

New faces are riding into Westeros.

According to Variety, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has added three key cast members for season 2 as production continues in Belfast, with Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan joining the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel.

The trio will play major roles drawn from The Sworn Sword, the second Dunk and Egg novella by George R. R. Martin that will form the basis of the upcoming season, which is set to premiere in 2027.

Boynton will portray Lady Rohanne Webber, also known as the Red Widow, the formidable head of House Webber and Lady of Coldmoat. Ceesay steps in as Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield, a sworn sword whose loyalty is pledged to another lord. Meanwhile, Mullan will play Ser Eustace Osgrey, the aging leader of House Osgrey.

Their characters will cross paths with Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire Prince Aegon “Egg” Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell) as the pair continue their travels across Westeros.

Season 1 of the HBO and HBO Max series recently wrapped to strong reactions from critics and longtime fans of Martin’s books. The story follows Dunk and Egg as they journey across the realm after leaving the Ashford tourney, now officially travelling together as hedge knight and squire.